Hyundai Creta Electric: 5 Features That Stand Out

Active Air Flap

The design of the Hyundai Creta Electric is derived from its ICE counterpart. However, some elements are unique to the battery-powered vehicle. For instance, the front fascia of the EV consists of a closed-off grille, along with it the brand has given it active air flaps. Placed with a right closed grille, these are used to manage the airflow which the car will regulate for cooling as well as improving the aerodynamics.



Vehicle To Load

The brand has also added the Vehicle-to-Load feature. This enables the owner to use the electric SUV to power devices like laptops inside and outside the vehicle. In other words, the vehicle can be used as a portable power source. This is a feature that we have seen in the past on models like the Ford F-150 Lightning sold in the international market.



Shift-By-Wire System

The Shift-By-Wire System allows the vehicle to shift gears with ease. It is aimed at improving the ride quality of the vehicle by eliminating the mechanical link and using electronic connections.

Digital Key

This is a feature that the brand introduced first on the outgoing version of the Alcazar. This feature enables the user to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle with ease using their smartphone or other connected devices like a smartwatch. It also helps in improving the security of the vehicle.

Powertrain

The Hyundai Creta Electric will come with two battery pack choices: a 42 kWh battery pack that provides a range of 390 km on a single charge, and a long-range option featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 473 km on one charge. The vehicle offers charging options that include a DC charger capable of recharging from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes, while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box can fully charge it from 10% to 100% in 4 hours via AC Home Charging.