Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Revealed; Launch On September 9, 2024

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will be launched on September 9, 2024

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the Alcazar facelift and it will go on sale on September 9, 2024. Bookings for the new Alcazar have begun across India for an amount of Rs. 25,000. The Alcazar will have four trim options (Executive, Prestige, Platinum & Signature) along with 6 and 7-seat variants. The new Alcazar will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and the Tata Safari in India. We will drive the car soon and get you a comprehensive review of the new Hyundai Alcazar.

The Alcazar sees significant updates in terms of design. The front end now resembles that of the Creta, with a new rectangular grille, flanked by quad-beam LED headlights and H-shaped DRLs, which are connected by an LED bar. The front hood design along with the front bumper are new too. The profile sees a few revisions too, with new creases and a new design for alloy wheels.

Expect the new Alcazar to get more features than before, which are likely to include Level 2 ADAS features, particularly on the top-spec models. The three-row SUV will come with 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines along with manual and automatic transmission options, which include a 7-speed dual-clutch for petrol and a 6-speed torque converter automatic for diesel.

Hyundai will offer nine colour options including a new Robust Emerald Matte. The current Alcazar is priced between Rs. 16.78 lakh and Rs. 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect prices to be revised, compared to the current model that is on sale.