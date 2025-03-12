Honda WR-V (Elevate) Black Style Launched In Japanese Market

Honda WR-V Black Style does not have leatherette interior
Honda recently introduced the ‘Black Style' edition, presenting an entirely black variant of the Elevate in the Japanese market. The Elevate is sold in Japan as the WR-V SUV, and it does share some similarities with the India-spec Elevate Signature Black Edition.
In the Indian market, the Honda Elevate Black Edition and Elevate Signature Black Edition were introduced at a starting price of Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) in January 2025. These versions embrace an all-black interior and exterior design, including a Black Edition emblem on the tailgate. Interestingly, these editions are based on Top-Spec ZX trim.
The cabin is all black, with gloss black inserts, black padding on the dashboard and doors, and black stitching on the steering wheel. Interestingly, the WR-V Black Style in Japan has fabric seats, as opposed to the leatherette seats present in the Black Edition of the Indian model. Moreover, the Elevate/WR-V comes paired with black door handles, black ORVMs, a black shark fin antenna, and black alloy wheels with dyed black nuts.
With Elevate SUV, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has successfully established itself in the Asian subcontinent making its way to survive the changing market patterns. Elevate is also a fierce component in Honda's exports, which make up around half of all its sales.
New Honda Elevate /WR-VHonda launched the WR-V in Japan, offering the black style version with Z and Z+ trims starting at JPY 2,483,800 (roughly INR 14.67 lakh). Unlike the Black Edition in India, which is available only in Crystal Black Pearl, the Black Style in Japan offers buyers to combine black-themed interior and exterior highlights with any color available, including the Crystal Black Pearl shade yielding interesting combinations.
