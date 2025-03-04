Honda Surpasses Hero MotoCorp In February 2025, Dispatches 3.83 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its sales numbers for February 2025. The company's total sales for February 2025 stood at 4,22,449 units, which is on a 7.91% decline YoY as it had sold 4,58,711 units in February 2024. Talking about the domestic market, Honda witnessed a decline of 7.26%, whereas the export figures also fell by 13.89%. Even after a decline in the figures, Honda has managed to surpass its rival- Hero MotoCorp.

Honda Motorcycles And Scooters: Sales And Export YoY

The data suggests that Honda Motorcycles and Scooters recorded sales of 3,83,918 units in February 2025. The export figure is calculated to be 38,531 units, and the total sales account for 4,22,449 units.

Honda Motorcycles And Scooters: Sales And Export MoM

Honda witnessed a 4.73% drop, from sales of 4,02,977 units in January 2025 to sales of 3,83,918 units in February 2025. Honda exported a total of 41,870 units in January 2025 which now stands at 38,531 units in February 2025, receiving a 7.97% decline.

Honda Surpasses Hero MotoCorp in YTD Sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter gave a sharp blow to its competitor Hero MotoCorp in the Year to Date cumulative sales figure. Honda stood at 54,04,216 units (sales + export), whereas Hero MotoCorp registered 53,49,583 units in export and sales. However, Hero showed positive growth in the domestic sales figure, but could not manage to surpass the export figure of Honda, which is calculated to 478975 units.

Honda Motorcycles And Scooter: February 2025 Highlights

February 2025 has been a roller coaster for Honda, as despite the declining figures it has rolled out several achievements in the month.



HMSI introduced the updated OBD2B compliant versions of the Shine 125 and Hornet 2.0 with advanced new features. Moreover, the company also launched the all-new NX200 with an OBD2B compliant engine and upgraded equipment.

It surpassed 2 crore sales in South India and 10 lakh cumulative sales for Shine 125 and SP125 in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting its consistent growth and product appeal.