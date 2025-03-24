Honda QC1 First Ride Review: No Frills Electric Scooter

Tipping scales at 90 kilos, the QC1 is easily flickable in traffic. For my 5 feet 8 inch build, the QC1 felt nice and manageable. The seat height is at 769 mm and flat footing for 5-feet-high riders will not be an issue. The QC1 is shod with 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels.

The QC1 comes with drum brakes at both the axles and the anchoring strength is par for the course. The bite is progressive and predictable for daily city riding. The ride quality is supple, soaking road undulations with ease at slow speeds.

Honda QC1 - Designed to appeal?

The Honda QC1 is plain jane and that's not a bad thing. The front-end design is flush with well-integrated, sleek LED headlamp unit. The fender has a black piping, offering dual-tone touch. The rear twin-coil suspension is finished in red which lends a visual break to the simple design. The tail lamp unit looks puny in the tail cluster. The grab rail is chunky and overall fit and finish levels are satisfactory. The QC1 is available in five colours.

Honda QC1 Features:

HMSI aims to spread its EV presence to at least 50 per cent of the entire market, pinning hopes on the QC1. Officials say it has been objectively manufactured without connected tech. It does come with a 5-inch colour LCD screen, which reflects the state of charge, trip, odometer and speed. However, not showing an estimated range to the rider is a glaring miss.

The under-seat storage is 26 litres, allowing space for a half-faced helmet and other items. There is a hook and pocket in the front apron, which many will find handy. HMSI is offering a 3 year/50,000 kilometres warranty on the motor, battery and vehicle, which is lower than the industry standards.

Honda QC1 Market dynamics:

Honda QC1 is priced at Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom), taking competition to the likes of entry-level variants of Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. The QC1 strength lies in its simplicity and the vast network reach of HMSI.