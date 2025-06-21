Honda City Sport Edition Launched: Top 5 Highlights

Honda Cars India has given the City a refreshed appeal with the introduction of the City Sport Edition. The special version of the sedan has been launched at a starting price of Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with multiple changes in terms of aesthetics. These changes have affected both the interiors and the exteriors of the sedan. Here we take a look at the details of the car that stands as a rival of models like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

Honda City: Price List

Honda City CVT Variant Price (Ex-showroom, India) V ₹14.40 lakh Sport (NEW) ₹14.89 lakh VX ₹15.47 lakh ZX ₹16.65 lakh

Honda City Sport Edition: Exterior

The most significant upgrades the City Sport Edition brings are on the outside. These revisions can be seen in the form of the black front grille, glossy black shark fin antenna, black trunk lip spoiler, and black ORVMs. The brand has also added a 'Sport' badge to signify the special nature of the vehicle. All of this is complemented by grey alloy wheels. The colour options available are: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

Honda City Sport Edition: Interior

Inside, the cabin features an all-black interior design, marking a significant shift from the dual-tone style prevalent in most City variants. The seats, door panels, and steering wheel are adorned with contrasting red stitching. The roof liner and pillars are also finished in black, while additional visual enhancements include a dark red dashboard insert, glossy black air conditioning vents, and 7-colour ambient lighting, which isn't found in the standard variant. However, not all consumers can enjoy these perks as the model is limited in numbers.

Honda City Sport Edition: Features

In terms of features, the City Sport encompasses all the amenities seen in the higher trims of the regular City. This includes Honda Sensing, the brand's advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), which provides functionalities such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking system, among others.

Honda City Sport Edition: Powertrain

The Honda City Sport is derived from the fifth-generation Honda City and maintains the same mechanical setup as the standard petrol variant. The vehicle continues to utilize Honda's 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, which is compliant with E20 fuel. It produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, coupled with a CVT transmission featuring paddle shifters, claiming a mileage of 18.4 kmpl.