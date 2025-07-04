Honda City Hybrid Gets Price Cut Of Nearly Rs 1 Lakh; Here's What It Costs Now

Honda Cars India has silently revised the prices of the City e:HEV or the City Hybrid in the Indian market. This comes along with the discontinuation of the V variant of the hybrid sedan. Hence, the only variant of the vehicle on sale is the ZX variant. It follows the launch of the City Sport Edition, which is an aesthetically upgraded version of the sedan.

Diving into the details, the Honda City e:HEV now comes at a price of Rs 19,89,990 (ex-showroom). This makes it more affordable by Rs 95,010 when compared to the previous price of the model, i.e., Rs 20,85,000 (ex-showroom). This translates to a change of 4.56 per cent in the price. Before the changes in the variant lineup, the most affordable version of the car was available at Rs 19,00,100 (ex-showroom).

The Honda City e:HEV is the only sedan with a hybrid powertrain in its segment. It competes against models like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market. However, if considering other body styles, there are options like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder within the same budget.

The City Hybrid is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with two electric motors. This setup produces a combined output of 124.27 hp and 253 Nm of torque, coupled with an e-CVT transmission that enhances fuel efficiency and minimizes emissions. The manufacturer claims a fuel economy of 27.26 kmpl.

The City e:HEV is equipped with multiple features, including Honda Sensing technology, which features advanced driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, auto high beam, and collision mitigation braking. Furthermore, the sedan offers a spacious interior, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a comprehensive comfort package.