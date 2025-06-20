Advertisement

Honda City Sport Edition Launched In India: Limited Units, Sportier Appeal

Honda City Sport Edition goes on sale in the country in limited units, and it comes exclusively with a CVT gearbox.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has launched the New City Sport, adding a sportier edge to its popular mid-size sedan - Honda City. The City Sport offers sporty exterior styling with black accents, all-black interiors with contrasting red highlights, and ambient lighting. Echoing its tagline 'Life is a Sport', the new City Sport celebrates those who live with energy, confidence and a passion for standing out - both on the road and in life.

Honda City Sport - New Limited-Unit Variant

The City Sport will be available as a new grade in City line-up in limited units. It will be offered in CVT (automatic transmission) in 3 colour options: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Honda City Sport - Dynamic Exterior

The City Sport commands attention with its striking exterior. A sporty black grille is complemented by a sporty black trunk lip spoiler, glossy black shark fin antenna and an exclusive sport emblem. The silhouette is further enhanced by multi-spoke sporty grey alloy wheels and black ORVMs.

Honda City Sport - Sporty Interior

The interior features a sporty black cabin featuring premium leather black seats and plush soft door inserts with a contrasting red stitch pattern on seats, door inserts and steering wheel. The dark theme further extends to the Black Roof Lining & Pillars. A vibrant touch of dynamism is added with the Sporty Dark Red Dash Garnish and Glossy Black AC vents. Taking the cabin experience a notch above is the 7-Colour rhythmic ambient light placed intricately to match the aesthetic of the sporty cabin and energetic drive.

Honda City Sport - Powertrain

Powered by Honda's refined 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine [E20 compliant] coupled with CVT and Paddle Shift delivering 121 Hp of peak power, 145 Nm of max torque, and 18.4 km/l fuel mileage. It further gets Honda SENSING (ADAS) for enhanced safety.

