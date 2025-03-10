Honda Cars India Announces Takashi Nakajima As New President & CEO

Takashi Nakajima has over 30 years of experience in Honda Motor Co.
Honda Cars India has announced that Takashi Nakajima will become the new President and CEO of the organisation from April 1, 2025. This comes as the part of the management changes with Nakajima succeeding Takuya Tsumura who will be returning to Honda's head office in Japan. It is to be noted Tsumura has already completed his three-year tenure in India with over 30 years of experience with Honda Motor Co. in various leadership positions in international markets. In his tenure he has worked in markets like Japan, China, Spain, and others.
Under Tsumura's tenure, HCIL enhanced its premium brand status in India and experienced considerable growth. His achievements comprise the launch of various premium models, including India's inaugural mainstream hybrid vehicle (Honda City e:HEV), the new global SUV Elevate, and the All New 3rd Generation Amaze. He also established the foundation for upcoming releases, such as Honda's first Battery Electric Vehicle aimed at the Indian market.
Throughout his time, HCIL experienced significant growth in its export sector with the launch of the Made in India Elevate in Japan. Tsumura's keen emphasis on modern communication resulted in various integrated marketing campaigns aimed at consumers of all age groups. In his position, he focused on attaining operational efficiencies both at the company and dealership levels and spearheaded multiple initiatives in sales and service to improve customer experience and dealer profitability.
Takashi Nakajima has been the President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021. In his most recent role, he also oversaw Product Planning, Marketing, and Corporate Communication for Honda's automobile sector in the domestic market of Japan.
