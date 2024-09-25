Honda Beat Step-Through Scooter Patented In India, Gets Activa's Engine

Honda has filed patent registration for a step-though scooter - Beat, in India. The company has earlier patented the NX125, which itself shares its engine with the Honda Activa, like the Beat. In the past, Honda has filed patent registrations for models like the Forza 350, CRF190L, CB750 Hornet and more. Sadly, none of these models have reached our shores. The arrival of the Honda Beat, therefore, also remains a question.

The Beat boasts of a design that is highly accepted in South-East Asian countries. It comes equipped with a long feature list, including a USB chagrin port, LED headlamp, combined braking system, anti-theft alarm, keyless ignition and more.

Talking of the specifications, the Beat gets an Activa-sourced 109.5 cc engine. The air-cooled, single-cylinder engine pushes out a peak power output of 9 Hp and 9.2Nm of max torque. Yes, the outputs are higher on the Beat, in comparison to Activa's modest 7.8 Hp and 8.90 Nm. The Beat also boasts of a claimed mileage of 58.2 kmpl.

The Beat doesn't get a high-set spine in the floor area, typical of a step-through scooter. Also, it rides on a set of 14-inch wheels, and it gets telescopic forks on the front and a monoshock absorber at the rear. It has a rather sporty design, like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and a rather low seat height of 742 mm. With a kerb height of 88 kilos, it also is a rather accessible scooter.