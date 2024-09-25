IN PICS: Meet Volkswagen Taigun Pickup Truck; We Didn't See It Coming!

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) is committed to the government's 'Skill India' initiative through its Student Car Project. This year, the Mechatronics students have created an innovative Pickup Truck by merging a Volkswagen Taigun SUV and a Volkswagen Virtus sedan. The project was developed in various phases, from car concept finalisation to ideas collection, market analysis, research and development, procurement, packing, and final car testing for launch over a period of nine months.

The students designed and 3D-printed various parts, demonstrating their ability to utilise cutting-edge manufacturing techniques to solve design challenges. They also equipped the vehicle with specialised accessories like underbody protection, studded tyres, ambient lighting, and special roof-mounted lights, completing the rugged pickup truck design.

Throughout the project, the students were mentored by skilled professionals at SAVWIPL. The mentors helped and guided the students to collaborate with suppliers and industry experts, helping them bring their innovative ideas to life. This project is one among other initiatives that the company is driving in line with the Government's focus on skilling of youth as envisaged in the recent announcements in the Union Budget 2024.

SAVWIPL Academy's Dual Vocational Training in mechatronics is a flagship program launched in 2011 and has been instrumental in upskilling high school students. This full-time 3.5-year course, modelled after Germany's vocational system, is designed to develop and prepare young talents for the automobile industry. The program instils technological creativity, and confidence and promotes a problem-solving mindset for developing innovative technologies. The project gives students the freedom to explore and offers valuable insights into the automotive industry, future trends, and VW Group standards.

Globally, the Skoda has an Azubi Student Car Project under the Skoda Academy. The Group aims to highlight the high level of training at its Vocational School while supporting the nation's 'Skill India' initiative. The project offers students practical experience in idea evaluation and implementation, helping them grasp theoretical concepts more clearly while enhancing their skills in the manufacturing process.