Honda Amaze Introductory Offer Ends, Price Hikes By Rs 30,000

Honda launched the third-gen Amaze in December 2024 with an introductory price offer valid for 45 days. The offer was later extended till 31st January 2025. Now, Honda has finally slashed the offer and the price of the Honda Amaze has shot up by Rs 30,000.

Honda Amaze: Engine And Powertrain

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine connected to a 5-speed gearbox for the manual variant. It has a peak power and torque output of 87.28 Hp and 110 Nm, respectively.

Honda Amaze: Features

The Honda Amaze got a few updates in the feature list. It comprises features like- rear AC vents, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS with EBD, and 3-point seatbelts for the passengers at the front and back seat. The Amaze is also equipped with 6-airbags and other safety features.

Honda Amaze: Price

The introductory price offer on the Honda Amaze has ended and the new prices are revealed. It has three trims available- V, VX, and ZX. The Honda Amaze V MT and V CVT are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.10 and Rs 9.35 lakh, respectively. The Amaze VX MT costs Rs 9.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and the CVT trim is priced at Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the top trim of the Honda Amaze- ZX MT and ZX CVT have gone up by Rs 30,000 and are now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh, respectively.



Honda Amaze has three trims - V, VX, and ZX, available in manual and CVT options

Honda Amaze: Rivals

The Honda Amaze is going to knock horns with the Maruti Baleno, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and others.