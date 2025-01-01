Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters' Booking Open: Full Details

Honda Activa e:

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has wished Indians a 'Happy New Year' in a rather amazing way. The two-wheeler manufacturer has started accepting orders for its upcoming electric scooters - Activa e: and QC1. The Activa e: can now be pre-booked at the company's select dealership in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. On the other hand, the QC1 can be booked in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, at a select few dealerships. The bookings can be made against a sum of Rs 1,000 only. Prices of these electric scooters will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025, while the deliveries will start in February 2025.The all-new Activa e: marks a significant leap as an electric scooter with its swappable battery. It will be available in five striking colors: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. It further gets a 7.0-inch TFT display, enabling real-time connectivity through the Honda RoadSync Duo app, ensuring riders stay informed and connected.It features Honda Mobile Power Pack e: - a swappable battery system developed and managed by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. The Activa e: is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries, delivering a claimed range of 102 km on a full charge.The Honda QC1 blends a sleek, fluidic design with advanced engineering. It is offered in five colours, including Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue. The QC1 features a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack that provides a range of 80 km on a single charge. It can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes, with a full charge taking 6 hours and 50 minutes.Powered by an in-wheel electric motor with a peak output of 1.8 kW and a maximum torque of 77 Nm, it achieves a top speed of 50 km/h. The QC1's 5.0-inch all-info LCD display presents vital vehicle information at a glance, while added features like a USB Type-C outlet for charging devices and a spacious 26-litre under-seat storage space make it ideal for daily commuting.These models will be offered with 3 years or 50,000 km warranty along with three free services & free roadside assistance for the first year.