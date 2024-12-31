Hero Karizma 421 In Works? New Design Patent Reveals Details

The design patent reveals details of a semi-faired motorcycle
Hero MotoCorp has recently been working on the expansion of its line of premium motorcycles in the country. The brand in the past introduced multiple models to fit in the role, while also bringing back the Karizma nameplate. Fast forward to EICMA 2024, the brand introduced multiple new motorcycles based on a new platform, among these was the Karizma XMR 250. Now, the brand seems to be planning on extending this family further with the introduction of a new and bigger Hero Karizma 421.
Recently, a design patent leaked revealing the details of a bigger Xpulse 421. Following this, another design trademark has leaked showing the blueprint of a bigger sports bike which seems to be the Karizma 421. The details can not be confirmed as the design patent of the semi-faired motorcycle doesn't fit in any of the categories offered by the brand presently. It shares similarities with the Gen 1 Karizma which used to have a semi-fairing.
Diving into the design details, the bike seems to have rather wide handlebars with a sharp design for the fuel tank complemented by the fairings covering the upper half. The brand also seems to have added an upright windshield which seems to be very different from the design of the Karizma XMR. The rear end of the bike seems to have a cowl instead of a pillion seat, along with a new design for the exhaust.
The bike in the design patent seems to be mechanically superior to the other machines of the brand with a seemingly bigger disc at the front end. It also gets USD forks at the front end. Meanwhile, the rear end also gets a single disc and adjustable rear monoshock which is an element usually seen on premium bikes. To support all of this, the brand might employ its bigger 421 cc engine.
Looking at the history, Hero MotoCorp might bring the semi-faired bike with the Karizma nameplate while keeping the XMR suffix reserved for the fully faired version and its derivatives to come.
