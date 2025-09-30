Hero Xtreme 125R Revealed At Dealer Meet; Here's What To Expect

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to roll out fresh updates across its current lineup in the Indian market. During a recently held dealer meet, the two-wheeler manufacturer unveiled the updated version of the Xtreme 125R, which originally debuted in January 2024. Although the company hasn't confirmed the official launch date for the new Hero Xtreme 125R, here's a look at the expected changes.

Starting with the design, the new Hero Xtreme 125R retains most of the design highlights from the outgoing model. However, it now gets a new colorway consisting of a red and black scheme, which seems to seek inspiration from the Xtreme 250R. Also, it gets a premium aesthetic update with the refreshed graphics on the body.

New Hero Xtreme 125R

Photo Credit: rushlane

From the images, it is evident that the brand has equipped the new Hero Xtreme 125R with taller handlebars and bar-end mirrors that enhance the overall aesthetic appeal. Meanwhile, the all-LED elements, including the headlights, indicators, and taillights, are the same as the present model on sale.

In terms of features, the new Hero Xtreme 125R will feature the LCD panel seen on the recently launched Hero Glamour X. Also, the brand will update the switchgears to enable the instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Since the Glamour X had the cruise control feature, the brand is also expected to bring the technology to the new Xtreme 125R as well.

The new Xtreme 125R is likely to carry the same power mill, that is a 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which delivers a peak power and torque output of 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm, respectively.