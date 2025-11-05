Hero Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition And Hunk 440 SX Showcased At EICMA 2024

Hero Motocorp has used the stage of EICMA 2025 to showcase multiple products. Attracting most attention in the brand's pavilion are the Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition and the Hunk 440 SX. Both motorcycles are new iterations of the existing products in the brand's lineup, with changes in their appearance and tweaks in the mechanics to support the function.

Hero Xpulse 210

Hero Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition offers 280 mm of travel, which is longer suspension travel compared to the standard version for both ends. These units are adjustable and increase the ground clearance of the bike up to 270 mm. Consequently, the seat height has gone up. However, the brand has not specified how much more it is compared to the 830 mm height of the standard saddle.

Also Read: Vida Ubex And VXZ Break Cover At EICMA 2025



Power-producing unit of the Hero Xpulse 210 remains the same with a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which kicks out 24 hp of power and 20 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch.

Hero Hunk 440 SX

The Hunk 440 is the renamed version of the Mavrick 440, sold in other countries, but this export model features a golden USD fork and a TFT display. In terms of the Hunk 440 SX, it showcases several aesthetic changes, including a flyscreen, a larger 18-inch front wheel with distinct wheel designs at both ends, split seating, a new grab rail, an extended rear fender, an upswept twin-port exhaust, a reinforced handlebar, an engine guard, and a redesigned tail light.



In contrast to the export-spec Hunk 440, the Hunk 440 SX is equipped with a gaitered telescopic fork. One notable mechanical difference is that the Hunk 440 SX incorporates an electronic throttle, allowing Hero to introduce riding modes and traction control, although additional details have yet to be provided.