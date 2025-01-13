Hero Vida Off-Road Electric Bike Design Patent Leaked

Hero MotoCorp launched the Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles in the Indian market. Presently competing against the electric scooter manufacturing brands, Vida is yet to occupy a significant share of the market. Initially introduced with electric scooters, the brand is set to see a major expansion by adding electric bikes to the range. Based on the latest update, the EV manufacturer is going to add an electric off-road capable motorcycle to its lineup.

Before any official announcement, a design patent showing the blueprint of the electric dirt bike has surfaced online. This patent shows a design very similar to the electric ADV motorcycle showcased by the brand at the EICMA 2023. At the time, the brand called these bikes Lynx and Acro. Among these, the Lynx concept was an electric dirt bike for adults while the Acro concept is an electric leaner dirt bike for kids.



Certain details in the design patent make it look more like an electric bike meant for kids. For instance, it seems to be missing out on the traditional braking setup at the front end. It is to be noted that the Lynx was showcased with a conventional disc brake at the front end, whereas Acro did not have one.

Based on the earlier showcase, the bike will have a very small size. It will be equipped with a raised handlebar, center-set foot pegs, and a long flat seat. All of this contributes to a sleek design with a raised front beak which gives it the persona of a dirt bike. The brand seems to have added a height-adjustable telescopic front suspension and a rear mono-shock. Along with this, the bike will get knobby tires designed for off-road adventures.

The bike is likely to be equipped with a removable battery. It will also get an electric motor which uses a belt-drive system to power the rear wheel. All of this will be aimed at providing a bike that can be used for learning by children.