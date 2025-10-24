Hero MotoCorp Expands In Europe, Brings Hunk 440 Motorcycle To The UK

Hero MotoCorp, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world, has begun its operations in the United Kingdom in partnership with distributor MotoGB. The brand announced the expansion on October 23, 2025, and has introduced the Euro 5+ range beginning with the Hunk 440 model.

With a design very similar to what we have seen on the Mavrick 440, the motorcycle gets a two-year warranty. The Hunk 440 is available in three colors: Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium Grey. This is a product developed by the brand in collaboration with Harley-Davidson.

The Hero Hunk 440 motorcycle enters the A2 performance segment, featuring a 440cc engine that generates 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36.0 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This model is built with a high-tensile steel trellis frame, dual-channel ABS with 320mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, USD cartridge forks by KYB, and a digital TFT display equipped with turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle is listed at 3,499 pounds (around INR Rs 4.08 lakh), plus an extra 200 pounds ( around INR 23,357) for on-the-road expenses.

The UK introduction comes after recent expansions into Italy and Spain, solidifying Hero MotoCorp's presence in three European markets. The New Delhi-based company now operates across 51 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, catering to over 125 million customers.

MotoGB, a family-owned business based in Lancashire with more than 40 years in the motorcycle sector, will distribute Hero MotoCorp products through an initial network of 25 sales and service locations. The collaboration aims to grow to 35 outlets by 2026. MotoGB conducts its operations from its headquarters at Fairclough House in Adlington, Chorley.