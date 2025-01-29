Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Hero MotorCorp recently introduced a new, aesthetically altered version of the Karizma XMR 210, the special Combat Edition. The bike follows the same pattern that was used for the Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition. This can be seen in the form of a similar paint scheme option called Shadow Grey with a matte finish. Revealed with a picture on social media, the brand has withheld information regarding the price of the bike which is likely to be revealed next month.

Along with the aesthetic changes, the bike also seems to have incorporated some upgrades in the hardware as well. For instance, the bike gets 41 mm USD forks with a gold finish replacing the telescopic unit used on the standard version. Along with this, the brand is offering a larger front brake rotor. All of this has increased the weight of the bike by 3 kg bringing it to 166 kg.



Even with all of these changes in place, the Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition continues to seek power from a 210 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 25 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm of peak torque while revving at 7,250 rpm. This unit comes paired with a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist function. All of it is based on a steel trellis frame.

The Hero Karizma XMR Combat Edition will likely be priced slightly above the standard version of the bike which comes at 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike competes against rivals like Yamaha R15, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and others in the Indian market.