Hero Glamour X Launched In India With Cruise Control: Check Price, Features, And More

Hero Motocorp has refreshed its contender in the 125 cc motorcycle segment with the launch of the Glamour X. The bike has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) for the drum variant and goes up to Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the disc variant. In this avatar, the bike gets multiple upgrades over the previous generation. These updates can be seen in the form of changes in design and features of the motorcycle. Here, we take a look at all these details.

To begin with, the Hero Glamour X gets a more bulked-up body, clearly visible at first glance. This is complemented by the presence of tank shrouds along with curves and creases on the tank. While the seat is still a single-piece unit, the changes can be seen in the form of a new headlamp with an H-shaped DRL. A similar design pattern is followed by the tail lamp, all contributing to the bike's contemporary aesthetic.

In sync with the design changes, the two-wheeler manufacturer has improved the ergonomics of the commuter motorcycle. These changes can be seen in the form of wider handlebars with the width increased by 30 mm, upright seating stance with a seat height of 790 mm, and 170 mm ground clearance. Furthermore, the seat offers 10 percent more area for the pillion along with wider grab rails.

In terms of features, the two-wheeler manufacturer has added a colour-changing LCD screen to the motorcycle. This opens doors to over 60 features, including elements like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more. To further improve the bike's appeal for consumers, the brand has added a few segment-first features like an electronic throttle offering ride-by-wire tech, cruise control, and three riding modes: Eco, Road, and Power. For safety, the brand has also added a rear panic brake alert to the motorcycle.

Powering the Hero Glamour X is a 124.7 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 11.3 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. This is the same unit that the brand has used on the Xtreme 125R. The unit is housed in a Diamond-type frame.