Hardeep Singh Brar Exits Kia India- Likely To Join BMW Group?

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and the National Head of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, has stepped down from his role, with his last working day on June 30, 2025. The update comes while the Korean automaker is working to expand its reach in the Indian market with the introduction of new products. Reports suggest that Hardeep Brar is likely to BMW Group India as the Country Head.

Hardeep Brar began his role at Kia India in March 2021 and played a key role in the company's growth within the competitive automotive market. Under his leadership, Kia India achieved notable milestones, including becoming the fastest car brand in India to sell over one million units. During his tenure, there were several successful model launches that contributed to an increase in brand volume and market presence.

Kia expanded its product lineup with significant launches, including the refreshed Seltos and Sonet, the three-row Carens, the electric vehicle EV6, the new-generation Carnival, as well as the newly introduced Syros and Carens Clavis, along with the flagship EV, the Kia EV9. These product introductions have strengthened Kia's position in the mass-premium and premium market segments in India.

His potential transition to BMW Group India occurs at a moment when the German luxury automaker aims to solidify its foothold in the premium vehicle market due to increasing competition from rivals like Mercedes-Benz and Audi. If he is appointed, Brar will take over from Vikram Pawah, who remains in charge of operations in the wider Asia-Pacific region.