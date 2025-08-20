Ahead Of Regional Conferences Gujarat Emerges As Global Automotive Hub

With Suzuki Motors Gujarat's facility of 7.5 lakh car units per annum production capacity, North Gujarat has rapidly transformed into one of India's leading automotive manufacturing hubs, attracting global players with its strong infrastructure, investment-friendly policies, and strategic location, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. They have also announced the establishment of a fourth production line by investing 32 billion rupees, in order to increase the production of Electric Vehicles in the future.

Between 2012 and 2015, Gujarat witnessed a wave of investments from international automobile manufacturers. A milestone moment came in 2014 when SUZUKI signed an MoU to establish a mega manufacturing unit in the state. Over the years, they have significantly invested in Gujarat, generating ample employment opportunities for the people in the region.

Today, Suzuki Motor's Gujarat plant ranks amongst the largest automobile manufacturing facilities in India and has catalysed large-scale investments in the auto component industry around Mehsana.

Gujarat's robust port infrastructure has further strengthened its position as a strategic export hub for the global automobile industry. Gujarat accounted for approximately INR 3,459 crore in 2024, with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UAE and Chile emerging as key export destinations, the statement said.

Moreover, the invested capital in the automobile sector in Gujarat amounted to Rs 29,700 crore in FY 2022-23, recording a strong CAGR of 16.4 per cent over the last five years.

The state's Mandal Becharaji SIR (Special Investment Region) has emerged as a major auto-industrial hub. Recent marquee announcements of Suzuki Motor Corporation include the setting up of a Battery Plant for Electric Vehicles (Rs 7,300 crore) and an EV Manufacturing Facility (Rs 3,100 crore), the statement added.

These developments underscore Gujarat's emergence as a global automotive powerhouse as the state prepares to host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC). The conferences will showcase Gujarat's dynamic growth story, highlighting opportunities for global investors in the automotive and allied sectors.

