GST 2.0: Mini Cooper Prices Come Down By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Mini has now reduced the prices of the Mini Cooper in India, following the GST 2.0 regime. With benefits worth up to Rs 3 lakh, the brand has slotted the Cooper to a more affordable spot. The brand offers mainly two nameplates in the Indian market, namely the Mini Countryman and the Mini Cooper. While the brand has announced the new prices of the Mini Cooper, the Countryman continues with the older prices as the GST 2.0 suggests no change in the EV's tax structure.

Mini Cooper has four variants available in the country, namely- Essential, Classic, Favoured, and the JCW. Starting from the Mini Cooper Essential Pack, it has received a price drop of Rs 2.50 lakh, bringing the cost to Rs 43.70 lakh (ex-showroom) from Rs 46.20 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier.

Meanwhile, the Mini Cooper Classic pack is now available at Rs 49.20 lakh (ex-showroom), accounting for a price drop of 2.75 lakh from Rs 51.95 lakh earlier. The Mini Cooper Favoured pack and JCW pack have received a price drop of 3 lakh, bringing the total cost down to Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 54.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also, customers wishing to get an electric Mini can get the Mini Countryman at a starting price of 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom).