Mini JCW X Deus Ex Machina Showcased At IAA 2025

Mini has collaborated with lifestyle brand Deus Ex Machina to present two exclusive one-off John Cooper Works cars. The brand claims that these cars are introduced to celebrate Mini's storied racing history, the two cars represent a shared enthusiasm for motorsport and customisation, each built with distinct design, function, and creative innovation at their core.

Both vehicle concepts are based on a Mini John Cooper Works model: the first, a Mini JCW Electric with up to 190 kW/258 hp, the second, a combustion engine-powered Mini JCW with 170 kW/231 hp. Each vehicle's roof features a large white 'X', a connecting element, which signals a significant design and co-creation: the co-creation process between two iconic brands in their own right: Mini JCW x Deus.

Mini JCW X Deus Ex Machina

Talking about the highlights, the Mini Skeg (Mini JCW Electric) bodywork leaves a bold first impression in a vivid yellow and silver finish, wide fenders, an illuminated front grille, and a roof spoiler sharpen the silhouette, while semi-transparent fiberglass panels strip 15 per cent of the car's weight and refine its aerodynamic performance.

At the rear, the Flex Tip Surf Spoiler responds to airflow much like a surfboard rides the contours of a wave. Its form draws from the concave underside of a board, redirecting movement, generating lift, and turning design into function. The brand has also equipped custom-made fiberglass elements on the roof, front, rear, and interior to create a shifting play of light: translucent, strong, and responsive to time of day and environment, while the dashboard itself borrows directly from surfboard construction: lightweight, resilient, and visually distinctive.

The brand claims that these Mini JCW models get analogue controls that are stripped back - simple, tactile, and true to purpose, reflecting a surf culture that prioritises purpose over polish. The fiberglass dashboard transfers the technology of surfboard construction into the automotive sector. Also, the oversized 'X' returns as a visual anchor, while Deus Collection badges and 3D-printed details in the console serve as subtle signifiers of a shared culture - one grounded in craft, connection, and the pursuit of the ride.

On the other hand, the Mini Machina (Mini JCW ICE) is characterised by red, white, and black paintwork, complete with bold accents and Deus lettering on the rear. It also features classic widened fenders, blending form and function, while four additional headlights mounted on the bonnet pay tribute to rally sport roots. Each custom-built light pod features subtle Deus branding, offering both performance and a distinctive visual signature.

Inside the JCW show car, the red, white, and black palette holds strong - pared-back, purposeful, and unmistakably John Cooper Works. The 5-point racing harnesses secure the driver and ultimately become part of the driving experience, wrapping the body in precision.