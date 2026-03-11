Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario Edition Teased Ahead Of March Debut

Ducati has officially teased the Superleggera V4 Centenario Edition, a new special variant of its high-performance superbike. The Italian manufacturer shared a short video preview, confirming the model's global debut at the Ducati World Premiere event on March 26, 2026. Along with revealing the name, the short clip provided a few other details of the upcoming machine.

The teaser shows a laser-engraving process on the bike's black anodised top clamp, clearly marking "SUPERLEGGERA V4 CENTENARIO." This name ties into Ducati's 100th anniversary celebrations this year, marking a milestone for the brand founded in 1926. While full details remain under wraps until the reveal, the edition promises to push boundaries in road-legal production motorcycles.

Expectations centre on enhanced performance over models like the Panigale V4 R, incorporating more WorldSBK-derived components. Ducati's previous Superleggera V4, launched in 2020, featured a 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine producing 221 bhp and 119 Nm of torque. That setup included a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter, all rooted in racing technology.

This new Centenario Edition is likely to be ultra-exclusive, with production possibly limited to just a few hundred units, similar to the 500-unit run of the 2020 Superleggera. Such scarcity adds to its appeal among collectors and track enthusiasts. Ducati aims to blend cutting-edge engineering with anniversary heritage, potentially refining weight savings, aerodynamics, and power delivery further. Expect liberal use of carbon fibre, improvement in hardware, and more.

The timing aligns with Ducati's strategy of using special editions to highlight technological advances during key events. As the company continues dominating superbike racing, this reveal could showcase evolutions in its Desmosedici platform. More details of the halo motorcycle will be revealed at the official debut event.

The Superleggera V4 stands on the same ground as the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, Aprilia RSV4 Factory, and other similar products at the helm of their respective lineups. Bringing the performance of track-only bikes into a road-legal package for enthusiasts.