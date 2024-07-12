Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Is Here, Limited To 555 Units

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer - Ducati, isn't just another brand in existence. Its ethos always has stirred a sense of aspiration in the ownership of a Ducati motorcycle. In fact, a limited edition motorcycle of the Italian marque are collector's favourite pick, if nothing. The company has now launched a new limited edition collector Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is a token of gratitude and love for the Superquadro family of engines, the most sophisticated twin-cylinders ever produced by Ducati. Like every collectible Ducati, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is made unique by the triple clamp, in this case, machined from solid, on which the model number is shown. The motorbike will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a personalized motorcycle cover.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Special Livery

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition gets a special Tribute livery, crafted by Drudi Performance in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati. The livery remains faithful to the legendary colour schemes, created with the use of white, red, black and grey. Also, to keep the weight in check, mudguards, silencer end can cover, chain guard, clutch cover protection, and shock absorber cover are made with carbon fibre.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Powertrain

The limited edition Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition gets a 995 cc twin-cylinder engine that delivers a peak power output of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Chassis

The base of the Panigale V2 uses a monocoque chassis, and it gets suspension components and a steering damper from Ohlins. Made by Rizoma from billet aluminium are adjustable footpegs. suspension and steering damper. The Rizoma rider footrests are adjustable and made from billet aluminium. Besides, the battery is lithium-ion, and it only sports a single-seat configuration and sports grips.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Features

First of all, the animation of the dashboard at the key-on and the contact key are unique to this model. The company has also ensured that the collectible Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition gets an extensive safety kit, thanks to a 6-axis IMU. It equips the motorcycle with ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider optimize the stability of his Ducati in extreme corner entry conditions.

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition: Track-Ready

For those who wish to take their Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition to a racetrack, it comes with a number plate holder and mirror removal kit, along with a billet aluminium racing tank cap. These are delivered together with the bike.