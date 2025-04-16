Delhi's No Fuel For Old Vehicles Policy Set To Launch Soon

Image for representation
To address the ongoing issue of air pollution in the city, the Delhi government is set to implement a policy that will restrict fuel access to older vehicles. This initiative, aligning with directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), aims to reduce motor vehicle emissions by denying fuel to petrol vehicles that are more than 15 years old and diesel vehicles that are over 10 years old.
The policy aims to reduce air pollution by banning the refueling of old polluting vehicles within the city limits. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve air quality and public health in Delhi, which has struggled with hazardous pollution levels for many years.
Also Read: Working to achieve 100 km per day highway construction goal: Nitin Gadkari
Due to the emotional and sentimental value that certain vehicles hold for their owners, the Delhi Government issued detailed guidelines for handling end-of-life vehicles in 2024. To prevent aged vehicles from being impounded, vehicle owners are advised to relocate their vehicles to enclosed or private premises or to register the vehicle in another state, following the necessary approvals.
The policy aims to reduce air pollution by banning the refueling of old polluting vehicles within the city limits. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve air quality and public health in Delhi, which has struggled with hazardous pollution levels for many years.
Also Read: Working to achieve 100 km per day highway construction goal: Nitin Gadkari
No Fuel For Old Vehicles: How Will It Work?Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed at all petrol stations in Delhi to enhance policy effectiveness. These cameras are equipped with AI-powered scanners that will read vehicle license plates and automatically verify the information against the Vahan database. This allows the system to determine the age of the vehicle and its compliance status. Suppose a car is found to be older than permitted or does not possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. In that case, the system will alert the petrol station attendants, who will then refuse to dispense fuel to that vehicle.
No Fuel For Old Vehicles: ImplementationInitially scheduled on April 1, the implementation of the policy has been delayed to ensure that all fuel stations are fully equipped. Currently, 477 out of 500 fuel stations have the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems installed. The remaining installations are expected to be completed within the next 10 to 15 days. The government aims for a complete rollout by the end of April. The process is closely monitored by the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and the Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Due to the emotional and sentimental value that certain vehicles hold for their owners, the Delhi Government issued detailed guidelines for handling end-of-life vehicles in 2024. To prevent aged vehicles from being impounded, vehicle owners are advised to relocate their vehicles to enclosed or private premises or to register the vehicle in another state, following the necessary approvals.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world