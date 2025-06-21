Cupra Kiro's Dan Ticktum Wins 2025 Jakarta e-Prix, Mahindra's Mortara Finishes Second

JAKARTA: Cupra Kiro's Dan Ticktum secured his first-ever Formula E win at Round 12 in Jakarta E-Prix. Battling it out with Ticktum in the 38-lap race in Jakata, Mahindra Racing's Edoardo Mortara finished second, registering his first podium for the season. Nico Mueller from Andretti claimed the third spot, also marking his first podium finish of Season 11.

Nissan's Oliver Rowland, who finished 10th at Jakarta, continues to lead in the Driver's World Championship with 172 points. Rowland, who started 16th on the grid, faced penalty for contact with Maximilian Guenther (DS Penske). Guenther bowed out of the race midway. Nissan currently tops the Manufacturers' World Championship table with 303 points. Tag Heuer Porsche closely trails Nissan by just 4 points.

TAG Heuer Porsche remains on top of the Teams' World Championship with 203 points to Nissan's 191. Porsche's Antonio Felix Da Costa and Pascal Wehrein finished the Jakarta race at fourth and 11th positions respectively.

Andretti's Jake Dennis had a neck-and-neck fight with Mahindra Racing's Nyck De Vries for large part of the race. Dennis fell off the podium contention at the later half of the race which was marred by two full course yellows. De Vries faced a time plenty due to a clash with Dennis, and eventually pulled out of the race without finishing, state a lose of power. Jake Dennis, however, collected three points due to his pole finish at the qualifier.

Ticktum, who was earlier an F1 racer, thanked the Cupra Kiro team for his first Formula E race win. "We started in quite a not great place and I was a little bit underwhelmed at the beginning of the season and we chipped away. Since Miami, it's been quite a steep upwards trajectory so I'm very very proud of them. I've been with them since day one here and to deliver that is very special for them and a good feeling for me," Ticktum said.