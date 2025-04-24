Classic Legends To Launch Updated Yezdi Adventure Next Month

Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa, BSA and Yezdi will launch a new motorcycle on May 15, 2025. Now we already have a 'block-your-date' from the company, which hints at a 'wild motorcycle'. Our sources say that it is most likely to be the Yezdi Adventure, but with a new design. The motorcycle was updated and launched in August 2024, little less than a year ago, with significant tweaks to the design, engine and features. You can read our review of that motorcycle in the link below.

We understand that the motorcycle could see a completely new design, which will be a stark departure from its current avatar and the new model could see a distinct design change, which will be a welcome move, given its resemblance to the erstwhile Royal Enfield Himalayan 411. Now there is little to no details available but expect Yezdi to keep the details under tight wraps until the launch.

The engine and chassis will likely stay the same. The Yezdi Adventure currently gets a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which makes 29.68 bhp which is around 0.6 bhp lesser than before. But the torque output stays the same at 29.84 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The feature list includes an onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and three settings for the ABS - road, rain and off-road. In the off-road mode, the ABS on the rear wheel can be fully disconnected.

The motorcycle is currently priced between Rs. 2.10 lakh to Rs. 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the prices to go up marginally. The Yezdi Adventure can be a good alternate to something like the Hero XPulse 210, KTM 250 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.