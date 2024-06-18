Citroen C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition' Launched In India At Rs 11.82 Lakh, Limited To 100 Units

To commemorate the legendary cricketer of India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Citroen India has introduced a special edition of its popular SUV, the C3 Aircross. Limited to only 100 units, the 'Dhoni Edition' Citroen C3 Aircross' prices start from Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Moreover, the standard C3 Aircross range starts at 8.99 lakhs onwards. The limited-production 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross sports a slew of custom accessories and design elements, making the SUV a collectable for cricket enthusiasts.

Each vehicle comes equipped with Dhoni decal, color-coordinated seat covers as well as cushion pillow, seat belt cushion, illuminated sill plates and front dashcam. Additionally, every 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross will include a special Dhoni goodie in the glove box. To exhilarate cricket aficionados, one of these 100 cars will contain an exclusive, signed glove by Dhoni himself, adding an element of surprise and excitement for the buyers.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive 'Dhoni Edition' of the C3 Aircross, available in limited run of only 100 units. Our brand ambassador Dhoni epitomizes resilience, leadership, and excellence-qualities that align perfectly with Citroen's dedication to delivering outstanding experiences. This rare, limited edition is a unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey, offering an unparalleled opportunity for fans to own a piece of automotive history. Don't miss your chance to be one of the few to experience this extraordinary collaboration!