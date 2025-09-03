Citroen Basalt X Spied Undisguised Ahead Of September 5 Launch

Citroen India is all set to launch the latest iteration of its coup-SUV, Basalt, in the Indian market called the Basalt X. While the event is scheduled for September 5, the automaker is already in the process of teasing the upcoming model. Revealing glimpses of the car, the brand is withholding the details while keeping the design in shadows. Wasting the brand's efforts, the Citroen Basalt X has been spotted undisguised ahead of the launch event.



The launch of the Citroen Basalt X follows the C3X and seems to have a few common elements. To begin with, the unit of the coupe-SUV spotted during tests has an all-black paint scheme. Furthermore, it gets a Basalt X badge on the tailgate. Meanwhile, the rest of the design details, from this angle, seem to be the same as the standard version of the car on sale in the country.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveiled: Design, Features, Specs, Mileage



Based on previous teasers, it's confirmed that the Citroen Basalt X will feature cruise control, an engine start/stop button, and a dashboard that includes a leatherette finish. It's anticipated that these features may also be available in other Citroen models, including the Aircross. It is also expected to come equipped with a 360-degree surround view camera.

In terms of its features, the Citroen Basalt X will also come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alongside a 7-inch color TFT digital display, automatic climate control, and a wireless phone charging station. For passenger safety and security, this Coupe SUV will feature six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tire pressure monitoring system, and additional safety elements.



The Citroen Basalt X will likely have the same 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine found under the hood in the standard model. This engine generates 108 bhp and can deliver up to 205 Nm of torque, depending on the transmission selected.