BMW Monsoon Service Campaign 2025 Commences In India With Complimentary Offers

BMW Group India has announced the launch of the BMW monsoon service campaign across its dealer network from 15 June - 30 November 2025. This exclusive initiative will be held across all BMW authorised workshops in India and will ensure complete car readiness for the monsoon season.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "At BMW Group, we are committed to making your driving experience seamless and enjoyable throughout the year. Our 'Proactive Care's strategy allows us to redefine service by foreseeing your needs ahead of time. The BMW Monsoon Service campaign is specifically designed to equip your vehicle for the challenging monsoon conditions in India, ensuring optimal performance. With the support of skilled technicians, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and authentic BMW parts, we provide you with the reassurance you need for every journey."

The brand said that the Monsoon Service campaign is conceptualized to offer customers comprehensive information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance, and overall understanding of BMW and Mini vehicles. The program provides customers with a complimentary vehicle check and gets condition-based service performed on their cars, ensuring that their vehicles are in top condition. The service is conducted by certified BMW and Mini technical experts. Customers can book prior appointments for car servicing at the workshop. Customers will also be able to check and update their details to receive special promotions and offers from their dealer.

BMW also announced the complimentary services that will be carried out under the BMW monsoon campaign, it includes- windscreen wiper checkup, washer system (Front and Rear windscreen and washer fluid level), rain light sensor (Auto wiper and auto headlight operation check), electrical (alignment of headlights/fog lights), horn function test and more.