BMW M2 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.66 Crore With 530 HP Six-Cylinder Engine

BMW has launched the M2 CS in India at a starting price of Rs 1.66 crore (ex-showroom). This is the second CS-badged model of the brand in the Indian market, following the M4 CS. To be sold in the country as a CBU, it is based on the second-generation M2 but comes with significant improvements in terms of power and weight. Sugar on top, the car gets improvements in its suspension and chassis, making it better suited for performance on track

BMW M2 CS: Same Engine, More Power

Starting things with the heart of the matter, the M2 CS employs a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine. This is the same unit that the brand employed on the BMW M4 GT3 EVO racing car, giving out the performance on par with M-badged models. Specifically, the unit puts out 530 hp of power and 650 Nm of peak torque, which is a boost of 50 hp and 50 Nm over the M2. The power is routed to the wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission. Using this power, the car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds while the top speed is limited to 302 kmph.

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BMW M2 CS: Weight Reduction, Track Ready

In comparison to the standard M2, the new CS variant is 30 kg lighter. This reduction is achieved through a new carbon-fibre boot lid and roof, as well as carbon-fibre accents on the interior and exterior mirror caps. While it's not extremely lightweight, weighing in at 1,710 kg, every bit of weight savings is beneficial. As the more track-oriented version of the M2, the CS sits lower than the standard model and features updated suspension with M-specific tuning for the springs, dampers, and chassis control systems.

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BMW M2 CS: Design

The design of the BMW M2 CS comes with design revisions seen in the form of M Carbon roof, boot lid, mirror caps and the CS-specific rear diffuser made from carbon fibre. It also gets the familiar kidney grille design. The rear end has a CS-specific integrated "Ducktail" spoiler, which is aerodynamically designed for optimal weight distribution and stability. All of it is complemented by standard equipment, which includes CS-exclusive forged M light-alloy wheels with a double-spoke design and matt Gold Bronze finish. The front wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear axle, fitted with track tyres.

Adding to the sporty appeal, the car gets an M Compound braking system with red brake callipers as standard, while the M Carbon ceramic brake system with red brake callipers is available as an option for extensive track usage. Going with the M-specific styling, the car gets an exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps and four exhaust pipes.

BMW M2 CS: Cabin

The interior of the latest BMW M2 CS features Alcantara accents in various areas and is equipped with lightweight M Carbon Bucket Seats, adorned with Merino leather and illuminated CS-specific branding. The vehicle also boasts a carbon fiber center console that contributes to weight reduction.

Other unique elements include M seatbelts and entry door sill plates, which are presented in black with an “M2 CS” logo outlined in red for the first time. The door trim panels, now enhanced with illumination displaying the “CS” logo, are sure to capture attention. The color used for these panels can be adjusted individually, as can the standard ambient lighting.