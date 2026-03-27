BMW M Drift Academy Announced For India: Here's How You Can Learn Drifting

BMW India is bringing a unique, high-performance experience for driving enthusiasts with the launch of the BMW M Drift Academy. Designed to blend adrenaline with precision, the academy offers participants a chance to learn advanced drifting techniques under the guidance of BMW-certified instructors. It is an experience where skill meets control, and performance driving is explored in a safe, structured environment. For many enthusiasts, this could be the first step into the world of controlled performance driving.

How To Enrol For BMW M Drift Academy

Enrollment for the BMW M Drift Academy is open through authorised BMW dealerships across India. Interested participants can also register via DISTRICT by Zomato. With limited slots available, the programme is designed to ensure focused training and individual attention. The participation fee for the two-day experience is set at ₹1 lakh, making it an exclusive yet immersive opportunity for driving enthusiasts.

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BMW M Drift Academy - Schedule

The academy will be conducted across multiple cities in India, offering wider access to enthusiasts.

Bengaluru: April 4-5, 2026 - Manpho Convention Centre

Hyderabad: April 11-12, 2026 - Prasad Multiplex

Chennai: April 18-19, 2026 - Island Ground

Delhi: May 1-3, 2026 - Container Depot Ground, Okhla

What Is BMW M Drift Academy

The BMW M Drift Academy is a two-day programme focused on teaching participants the art of controlled drifting using the BMW M2 and BMW M4. It combines classroom-based theory with extensive hands-on track sessions.

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Participants are introduced to the core dynamics of BMW M cars and progressively trained in advanced driving techniques. These include controlling and maintaining a drift, throttle modulation, drift exits, half-circle and full-circle drifting, as well as more complex manoeuvres like transition drifting on a figure-eight layout. The curriculum is designed to build confidence, precision, and control in a structured manner.

Certificates and Badge of Honour

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants receive an official certification along with the 'Drift Pilot - Red Badge of Honour'. This serves as a recognition of their newly acquired skills and marks the beginning of their journey in performance driving. It also lays the foundation for progressing toward the more advanced 'Drift Marshal' level.

BMW M After Party

Beyond the driving experience, BMW is also hosting the BMW M After Party, which celebrates the broader M lifestyle. The event brings together enthusiasts, fans, and drift lovers for an evening of music, gourmet experiences, and live drift showcases. Entry to the after party can be purchased exclusively via DISTRICT by Zomato, making it a community-driven extension of the on-track experience.