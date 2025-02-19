BMW F 450 GS Adventure Bike Launch Timeline Revealed- Check Details

BMW F 450 GS comes with a design following the pattern of the GS family
BMW Motorrad has some of the most famous and capable adventure motorcycles in its lineup. To mention a few names, the German giant has the R 1300 GS, F 850 GS, and more. To make this family of bikes more accessible for consumers, the manufacturer plans on launching a smaller F 450 GS soon. The bike will be placed above the G 310 GS in its lineup and was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. However, until now, the brand has not confirmed a launch date yet.
Even though the brand has not specified a date they have ensured to give a timeline to the consumers impatiently waiting for the machine. Announcing on social media, the manufacturer has revealed that the bike in its production version will be officially unveiled by the end of the year. The Instagram post shared by the brand says, "Dreams are coming true soon- prepare for the #ConceptF450GS at the end of the year."
The BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured at TVS Motor's plant in Hosur. It is to be noted that the currently available BMW G 310 GS is sold at a starting price of Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Keeping this in mind, the F 450 GS will likely be priced between Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh. The bike, once launched will compete against models like KTM 390 Adventure, relatively more affordable Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and others.
Staying close to the GS family of bikes, the BMW F 450 GS sports a design following the same pattern. This can be seen in the form of a tall beak complemented by a quirky headlight with a large windscreen and USD forks in golden finish. It also gets a sculpted fuel tank, knuckle guards, under seat exhaust, wire-spoke wheels, knobby tires, and more.
The motorcycle features a fully adjustable USD fork and a monoshock that offers load-dependent damping. It weighs 175kg and will come with either a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel alloy combination or tubeless wire-spoke wheels. The braking system consists of disc brakes at both the front and rear. At the core, it has a new 450cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 48 hp and is designed to deliver strong mid-range performance.
