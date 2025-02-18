2025 TVS Ronin Launched In India Priced At Rs 1.35 Lakh: Check What's New

TVS Ronin comes with a single-cylinder engine
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 version of the Ronin in the Indian market. The bike comes with aesthetic upgrades along with changes in the feature list of the mid-spec variant. With all of this, the prices of the bike start at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is the brand's representative to mark its presence in the segment of neo-retro bikes. Additionally, it competes against models Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and others in the Indian market. Here we take a look at the details of the bike.
For 2025, the TVS Ronin gets an appearance very similar to the previous iteration. This can be seen in the form of the round headlamp with a T-shaped DRL, and the same shape for the fuel tank with a single-piece seat. To complement the design, the bike gets two new [aont scheme options: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Additionally, the brand is offering the dual-channel ABS on the mid-spec DS variant. Previously, the feature was available on the top-spec TD variant.
The bike continues to have an asymmetric speedometer showing all the details related to the bike, adjustable lever, slipper clutch, Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS notification alert, and connectivity features accessible through the SmartXonnect features.
Powering the 2025 TVS Ronin is the 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which is the same as the previous iteration. This unit is tuned to produce 20.1 hp of power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the rear wheel using a 5-speed transmission.
Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS RONIN has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style. With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN's journey.”
