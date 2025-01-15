Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Expected EVs On Display At The Auto Show

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo is almost here and we expect it to be action-packed as far as two-wheelers are concerned. Almost all big two-wheeler names are participating and there is loads to explore if you are looking at electric two-wheelers at the expo. Big OEMs like Hero MotoCorp, HMSI, Bajaj Auto and TVS will make their presence felt along side new EV-only OEMs like Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Ampere and River Mobility. So here's a quick lowdown on what to expect from OEMs in terms of electric two-wheelers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.



Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp will showcase its updated range of Vida electric scooters, which were also on display at EICMA 2024. Hero is likely to launch the Vida Z at the expo, which will be the most affordable model in the Vida range. Expect the company to showcase new EV concepts/models at its pavilion as well.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda 2Wheeler is likely to launch its first ever electric scooters - the Activa e: and the QC 1, which were showcased a couple of months earlier. Bookings for both models have already begun in India and you can find all details about the scooters in the link below.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj will showcase its recently launched Chetak 35 series. The changes in the EV can be seen in the form of updates in the powertrain, feature list, and more.



BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad will showcase its CE 02 and CE 04 electric scooters at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in addition to its other ICE two-wheeler portfolio.

TVS Motor Company

Expect TVS to showcase its iQube range of electric scooters along with a concept model, which is something that the company traditionally does.

Ather Energy

Expect Ather to showcase the 450 range along with the Rizta at the expo. We expect a new concept model from Ather as well.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric is likely to showcase its electric motorcycle models that will hit the market soon. Also on display will be its range of S1 electric scooters and the Gig models at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

Ampere

Ampere will display the Magnus Neo, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom). It replaces the EX variant in the brand's EV lineup. The company will also showcase its new range of electric two and three-wheelers along with new-age EV components and fuel-agnostic powertrain solutions.



River Mobility

River Mobility will showcase the Indie, which was recently given an updated in the form of a single-speed gearbox and a chain drive.