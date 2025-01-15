Ampere Magnus Neo Electric Scooter Launched In India Priced At Rs 79,999

Ampere Magnus Neo has been launched in the Indian market as the new electric scooter variant, with a starting price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). It replaces the EX variant in the brand's EV lineup. It is worth mentioning that the Neo offers a premium appeal over the EV variant and comes with more features. Even with these changes, the price of the electric scooter is the same as that of the EX variant. Based on the brand's announcement, the deliveries for the EV will begin late in January 2025.

Diving into the details, the Ampere Magnus Neo comes with a slightly bigger 2.3 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 100 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged in 5 to 6 hours using a 7.4 A charger. It is to be noted that the charger is a portable unit and can be moved depending on the user's convenience. With all of it in place, the electric scooter tips the scale at 150 kg and is capable of achieving a top speed of 65 kmph. This is more than the EX variant which was limited to 53 kmph.



In terms of features, the Ampere Magnus Neo gets a fully digital instrument cluster which opens doors to connectivity features. It also gets safety features like Find My Scooter, Live Tracking, Anti-theft alarm, and two alerts. The EV is also equipped with a USB charging port for the rider's convenience. To harness the power, the electric two-wheeler gets various ride modes that have not been specified by the brand.

To enhance the visual appeal, the brand is offering five paint scheme options including black, blue, red, white, and grey. Additionally, the brand intends to attract consumers by offering a battery warranty of 5 year or 75,000 km.