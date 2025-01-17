Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Tata Sierra ICE Concept Unveiled

Tata Motors' pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 has a lot going on, along with this the brand has take a step toward reviving the Sierra name. The brand has unveiled the Sierra ICE concept version of the vehicle after the electric version. If this version makes it out of the production line it will compete against models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in the Indian market.

The Tata Sierra ICE Concept comes with a modern design that is in sync with the brand's design language. It comes with a LED light strip covering the width of the SUV. This is a feature seen on most of the new Tata cars. Complementing this is a new design for the grille with a newly designed bumper with rectangular openings, seemingly for the headlamp. All of these elements are quite chunky to complement the SUV's persona.



On the inside, the SUV comes with a dual-tone theme with a four-spoke steering wheel instead of the two-spoke design. It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a vertical infotainment system breaking the pattern of horizontal ones offered on the brand's cars. Additionally, the brand is offering a long list of features like powered and ventilated seats, wireless charging, and more. For occupants' safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ADAS, ABS with EBD, and more.

The brand has not yet revealed the powertrain details of the SUV. However, it is expected to come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with the option of a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.