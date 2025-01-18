Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased

Hyundai India started day 1 of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with the launch of the Creta Electric. Now, the brand has showcased the Ioniq 9 flagship electric SUV of the brand at the event. Already on sale in the international market, it is a born-electric SUV of the brand and has joined the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in the brand's pavilion. It is to be noted that the EV is based on the e-GMP platform of the brand which has also been used for the EV6, Ioniq 5, and other EVs.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 serves as the brand's flagship SUV and was unveiled at the LA Auto Show 2024. This electric vehicle features a 110.3 kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP range of 620 km per charge. The battery allows charging from 10 percent to 80 percent using a 350 kW fast charger.



There are two models available: Long Range (LR) and Performance. The Ioniq 9 LR features a rear-wheel drive setup with 218 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The LR AWD incorporates an additional front motor that provides 95 hp and 255 Nm of torque. In its most potent configuration, the Ioniq 9 accelerates from 0 to 100kph in an estimated 5.2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 200kph.

The SUV's exterior showcases the brand's 'aerosthetic' design language, resulting in a streamlined look. This is enhanced by a front fascia that incorporates parametric pixels within the LED light signature. The interior aims to create a lounge-like feel, complete with a panoramic sunroof.

The brand offers the Hyundai Ioniq 9 in six and seven-seater configurations. It comes with features like massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen system, and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. The brand also offers multi-zone climate control, 8-speaker sound system, roof mounted sound system, and more.