MG Cyberster Makes India Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its first electric sports car in the form of the Cyberster. The EV is also the first vehicle to be sold through the brand's MG Select channel. The EV's design and performance draw inspiration from the 1960s MG B Roadster. The manufacturer claims that the vehicle blends retro-inspired aesthetics with contemporary technology.

The MG Cyberster features a dual-motor setup. These motors together generate a power output of 503 hp and produce a peak torque of 725 Nm. This power can be used to accelerate the EV from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The motors utilize advanced technology, including 8-layer flat wire winding and waterfall oil cooling, which helps maintain reliable performance even at elevated temperatures. Power is supplied to these motors by a battery pack with a capacity of 77 kWh, which has been compacted to a thickness of 110 mm. It offers a range of up to 450 km on a single charge.



To enhance stability and handling, the Cyberster includes a front double wishbone suspension and a rear five-link independent suspension. The vehicle's weight is evenly divided with a 50:50 ratio between the front and rear, contributing to balanced traction. Its aerodynamic Kammback shape features a sharply cut-off rear sloping roofline, helping to reduce body roll and improve lateral stability for safer driving.

In terms of appearance, the MG Cyberster has a long-slung design. Furthermore, the brand has given it a shark-nose appearance complemented by a sleek design for the headlamps. To add to the sporty appeal, the electric vehicle gets scissor doors.