Bajaj To Launch New Chetak Electric Scooter On December 20

Bajaj Chetak is expected to get improvements in latest version

Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak electric scooter in 2020. Despite a slow start in its initial years, the electric two-wheeler started to gain the fancy of consumers and is now one of the major models sold in the Indian market. To further aid this growth, the Indian automaker is planning on launching an updated version of the electric scooter. As per an announcement by the brand, an updated version of the EV will be introduced on December 20.

The changes in the Bajaj Chetak will be aimed at making it better and improving its positioning against competitors. It is to be noted that the electric scooter faces tough competition from rivals like Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Ather Rizta. To achieve this goal, the EV is expected to get a new chassis which will have the battery pack placed under the floorboard. This will also result in an increased cargo space, which has turned out to be one of the lucrative features of EVs in this segment.

Also Read: Honda To Launch 3 New Models In India By FY26-27; Here's What's Coming

With the aforementioned change in place, chances are the scooter might also get a bigger capacity battery pack. This will result in improved range figures. In its outgoing version, the Bajaj Chetak offers a range of 123 km and 137 km on a single charge. As in its current generation, the electric scooter might have different variants with different battery pack capacities.

These changes might also improve the handling and ride quality of the electric scooter by bringing down the centre of gravity. This, in general, should help improve the handling of the EV on slow speed and sudden braking. All of this might result in an increased price for the EV. Presently, it comes at a starting price of Rs 96,000 and goes up to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).