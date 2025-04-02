Bajaj Chetak Is India's Best Electric Scooter For March 2025

Bajaj Auto's Chetak electric scooter has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the best-selling e-scooter in India, with sales reaching 34,863 units in March 2025 - a record high. This accomplishment underscores a clear consumer trend toward sustainable mobility solutions and showcases Bajaj Auto's strategic positioning in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Remarkable Sales Growth

In March 2025, Bajaj Auto recorded its highest monthly sales ever for the Chetak, delivering 34,863 units - an average of over 1,124 scooters per day. This outstanding performance contributed to record annual sales for the fiscal year, with total sales surpassing 230,761 units. This represents a remarkable growth of 116% compared to the previous year's sales of 106,624 units.

The company reported a market share of 20% in FY2025, nearly doubling from 11% year-on-year. This increase can be attributed to several proactive measures taken this year, particularly the introduction of the new 35 Series in December 2024, which has been well-received by consumers.

In addition to Bajaj, let's examine the sales figures of the brand's competitors:

TVS

TVS is the second-largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer. TVS iQube's sales reached 30,453 units, representing a 23 percent market share. In FY2025, TVS sold 237,551 units, a 30 percent increase from FY2024's 183,189 units, achieving a 21 percent market share.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has led the electric two-wheeler market for three years. In March 2025, it sold 23,430 units, capturing 18 percent of the market and regaining third place after dropping to fourth in February.

Ather Energy

In March 2025, Ather Energy sold 15,446 e-scooters, ranking No. 4 with a 12 percent market share. They achieved a total of 130,913 units sold, a 20 percent increase year-over-year, and a market share of 11.40 percent, slightly down from 11.50 percent in FY2024. This is Ather's second-highest monthly sales, after 16,233 units in October 2024.

Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp achieved a record monthly retail performance of 7,977 units in FY2025, surpassing October (7,350 units) and November 2024 (7,344 units). This brought the total to 48,668 units, marking a remarkable 175 percent year-over-year growth (FY2024: 17,720 units).