Auto Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled, Offers 650 km Range

Kia EV6 Facelift has a range of over 650 km
Kia India has unveiled the EV6 facelift for the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Expanding its premium EV lineup, the updated version of the EV comes with multiple changes in terms of design, features, and powertrain. It is to be noted that the vehicle was first introduced in the international market.
Diving into details, the 2025 Kia EV6 features freshly designed headlamps paired with a new pattern for the LED daytime running lights (DRLs). This design seems to draw significant inspiration from other high-end models within the brand. Additionally, the vehicle's front grille has been updated, along with the bumper, enhancing its aggressive look through larger air intakes.
While the overall shape remains unchanged from the prior model, it introduces a new design for the alloy wheels. The tail lights are largely consistent with the earlier version, proudly displaying the EV6 emblem on the tailgate.
Inside the Kia EV6, the brand has made revisions by adding a new curved panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle is also equipped with a newly designed two-spoke steering wheel, enabling the driver to start the electric vehicle using a fingerprint instead of a traditional key.
The electric vehicle's features now include a revamped heads-up display, a reinforced chassis, re-tuned frequency-selective dampers, a digital rearview mirror for improved visibility, Genesis-derived augmented reality navigation, and more.
Under the aesthetic skin, the Kia EV6 is equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 77.4 kWh battery. This upgrade allows for a longer range of over 650 km on a single charge for the rear-wheel-drive model. Moreover, the battery is capable of ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging, enabling it to charge from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The SUV is capable of producing 320 hp of power and 605 Nm of peak torque.
