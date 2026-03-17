Audi SQ8 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore; Check Specs, Features And More

Audi has officially launched the Audi SQ8 in India, further strengthening its performance SUV portfolio. Positioned between the standard Q8 and the range-topping RS Q8, the SQ8 is aimed at buyers seeking a blend of everyday luxury and high-performance driving. The newly introduced model is priced at Rs 1.78 Crore (ex-showroom).

Audi SQ8: Engine and Performance

Powering the SQ8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that delivers 500 hp and 770 Nm of peak torque. This motor shares its roots with the RS Q8 but is tuned for a more balanced performance profile. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, ensuring strong traction and dynamic capability across different terrains.

The Audi SQ is capable of spriniting from 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 250 km/h.

Audi SQ8: Exterior Styling

The SQ8 retains its coupe-SUV silhouette, giving it a sportier stance compared to conventional luxury SUVs. The Audi SQ8 stands out with HD Matrix LED headlights featuring Audi Laser Light and four distinctive light signatures, while optional 22-inch alloy wheels are offered in three striking designs - 5-twin-arm, 5-arm-alx, and 5-twin-spoke V - all finished in Graphite Grey with a gloss-turned effect. Buyers can also opt for ceramic brakes with Anthracite Grey calipers bearing the Audi ceramic logo, while standard red calipers carry the S emblem. The SUV's sporty character is further enhanced by S-specific bumpers, illuminated door sill trims with the S logo, and a bold Singleframe mask in aluminum look with a 2D Audi logo. Frameless doors add to its coupe-like appeal, and a panoramic sunroof comes standard. For added personalization, Audi offers optional Carbon Style, Black Styling, and Black Styling Plus packages.

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More

Audi SQ8: Interior and Features

The Audi SQ8 comes equipped with sport seats at the front, featuring S embossing and a Dinamica Frequency microfiber/leather combination upholstery as standard. For those seeking added luxury, optional sport seats plus are available in Valcona leather upholstery with S embossing, along with seat heating for both front and rear passengers, as well as ventilation and a massage function for the front seats. The cabin is further enhanced by the Audi Virtual Cockpit plus and MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch response, delivering an intuitive and high-tech user experience.

Adding to the premium feel, the SUV features a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System with 17 speakers, a 730-watt output, and a 16-channel amplifier. The sporty appeal is highlighted by a 3-spoke, flat-bottom sport contour leather steering wheel with multifunction controls and shift paddles. The interior ambience is elevated by the contour/ambient lighting package plus, offering 30 colour options, along with elegant matt brushed aluminum inlays featuring linear silver embossing.

Comfort and convenience are further taken care of with a 4-zone deluxe automatic climate control system, which can be optionally equipped with an ionizer and fragrance function. Additional premium features include power-latching doors (soft-close), an electrically operated luggage compartment lid with an optional convenience key, the Audi Phone Box light with wireless charging, and optional adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer jets.

Also Read: Watch: Tata Sierra Axle Breaks At 50 Kmph; Video Surfaces Online

Audi SQ8: Safety Features

On the safety front, the SQ8 is equipped with 8 airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, speed limiter, traction control, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. It also features advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.