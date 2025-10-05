Audi India Registers 3,197 Unit Sales In First Nine Months Of 2025

Audi, the German luxury carmaker, announced the retail of 3,197 units for the first nine months of 2025. The brand navigated a complex market environment, coupled with geopolitical developments that impacted customer sentiment and the unfavorable movement of exchange rates throughout the year. Festive season demand and increased customer interest following GST 2.0 are expected to bring back sales momentum in the final quarter of the year.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "This year has presented unique market dynamics, challenging the luxury car segment. During this period, we have focused on creating meaningful experiences for our customers. Despite complex market conditions and geopolitical developments, GST 2.0 and strong festive demand give us optimism about closing the year on a high note. Our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury experiences, coupled with a diverse and compelling product portfolio, continues to drive momentum and reinforces Audi's position with discerning customers across India."

Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business has grown by 5 percent in the period January to September 2025 compared to the same period last year. The certified pre-owned segment continues to gain traction, with 26 Audi Approved: plus facilities now operational across the country, reflecting growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars. The brand will be adding one more facility this year.

Audi India's commitment to sustainable mobility remains steadfast, with the 'Charge My Audi' initiative now expanded to over 6,500 public charging points nationwide. The brand continues to redefine customer experiences by blending innovation, convenience and lifestyle. From the exclusive Ajio Luxe partnership and the launch of the Audi Dash Cam to programs like Assured Buyback, 10-year extended warranty and 15-year Roadside Assistance, every initiative is designed around the needs and aspirations of the brand's customers, ensuring peace of mind, confidence and a truly premium ownership journey.