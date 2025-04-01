Audi India Gets Good Start For 2025, Reports 17 Percent Growth in Q1 Sales

Image For Representation
Audi India has reported a strong start to the year with good sales in the first quarter of 2025. Based on the latest announcement, the brand sold 1,223 units, which translates to a growth of 17 per cent compared to the same period in the last year. Meanwhile, the brand also reported growth in its pre-owned car business. The brand announced an increase of 23 per cent in the sales compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are pleased to commence 2025 on positive note with our result of the first quarter. This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio. Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products and experiences, as we strive for a positive performance in the year ahead.”
The increase in sales can be credited to Audi's product lineup and stability in its supply chain. Key models contributing to this success are the Audi Q7 and Q8. This achievement follows Audi India's milestone of having 100,000 cars on Indian roads the previous year.
Currently, Audi India's product offerings feature a wide range, including several models like the Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, and Audi RS Q8. Along with this, the brand has a range of electric vehicles like the Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.
