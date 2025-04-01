Mahindra Records Highest-Ever SUV Sales in FY24-25- Scorpio-N, Thar Roxx Magic?

Image For Representation
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced its sales numbers for March 2025 and the fiscal year 2025. Based on the announcement, the Indian automaker has recorded the highest-ever SUV sales in the FY25 with a dispatch of 5,51,487 units. This makes it the first time the automaker has crossed the 5 lakh sales milestone in the country, showing a growth of 20 per cent compared to 4,59,864 units sold in the previous fiscal year.
For March 2025, the brand recorded a year-on-year sales growth of 23 per cent with the total sales standing at 83,894 units. It is worth mentioning that the SUV segment contributed to the growth with a dispatch of 48,048 units in the domestic market. It translates to an 18 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,951 units.
Also Read: Price Hike Alert: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and More Brands To Increase Prices Starting Today
The yearly results have positioned Mahindra as the top player in the Indian market and propelled the company to the No. 2 spot among Passenger Vehicle manufacturers by revenue. Additionally, Mahindra recorded the highest number of Vahan registrations with a 20 per cent increase for the fiscal year, which contributed to keeping dealer inventory levels optimal.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever."
For March 2025, the brand recorded a year-on-year sales growth of 23 per cent with the total sales standing at 83,894 units. It is worth mentioning that the SUV segment contributed to the growth with a dispatch of 48,048 units in the domestic market. It translates to an 18 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,951 units.
Also Read: Price Hike Alert: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, and More Brands To Increase Prices Starting Today
The yearly results have positioned Mahindra as the top player in the Indian market and propelled the company to the No. 2 spot among Passenger Vehicle manufacturers by revenue. Additionally, Mahindra recorded the highest number of Vahan registrations with a 20 per cent increase for the fiscal year, which contributed to keeping dealer inventory levels optimal.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world