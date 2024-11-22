Ather 450, Rizta Electric Scooters Now Get 8-Year Battery Warranty

Ather Energy Limited has introduced the 'Eight70TM Warranty' for its Ather 450 series and Rizta scooters, in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance. The Eight70TM Warranty addresses customers' concerns regarding long-term battery health, performance and replacement costs by providing a host of benefits. The new warranty plan is designed to address issues regarding the upper limit of the claims, claim rejections, and claims for manufacturing defects.

Key Benefits of the Eight70TM Warranty Include:

Coverage for up to 8 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first

70% battery health assurance

Full coverage against manufacturing defects and failures

No upper limit on claim amounts

No claim rejection due to deep discharge of battery cells when the scooter is left uncharged or in an idle state over an extended period of time

Ather Eight70TM Warranty Price:

Ather sells two range of model line-ups in the country - the 450 and the Rizta, catering to different segments. Both these scooter lines are supported by Ather's extended battery warranty options, including the newly introduced Eight70TM Warranty. The Eight70TM Warranty for the battery is purchasable as a 3-year add-on over and above the 5-year battery warranty that is offered with the pro-pack. It is priced at Rs 4,999 including GST for Ather 450 series and Ather Rizta buyers, who have opted for the pro-pack.

Also Read - Toyota Innova Hycross Sales Surpass 1 Lakh Mark In Two Years From Launch

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said, "Battery durability is a crucial factor for EV buyers. We often hear about customers' apprehensions regarding the longevity and replacement costs of the batteries of their electric scooters. Understanding this concern, we have introduced our new Eight70TM Warranty, which provides 70% battery health assurance up to 8 years. We believe that this warranty will eliminate any worries and concerns EV buyers may have regarding the long-term health of their scooter batteries."

Watch: Hero Vida vs Ather 450S vs TVS iQube S | Best Budget Electric Scooter?

Mr. Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance added "At Reliance General Insurance, we are committed to driving innovation that enhances customer satisfaction and peace of mind. Our partnership with Ather reflects our shared vision of providing long-term protection for EV owners. We believe this initiative will play a crucial role in building trust in the EV ecosystem and encouraging more people to embrace sustainable mobility."