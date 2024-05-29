Apollo Tyres Expand Vredestein Range, Launch Pinza HT And Ultrac Vorti For SUVs

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday expanded the Vredestein range, launching two products in multiple sizes. These tyres are targetted for premium and luxury SUVs and are manufactured in India.

Vredestein Pinza HT (highway terrain) has been introduced for the premium SUVs in India. The Pinza HT has been developed keeping the comfort and safety of the driver in mind, with maximum wear life and durability, Vredestein officials said during the launch. Available between 16 and 18-inch sizes, Pinza HT is a T-speed rated, radial tyre with six profiles to choose from. Prices for Pinza HT start at Rs 15,000. Pinza HT would be available for fitment in vehicles like Toyota Fortuner, new-gen Tata Safari and Mahindra Scorpio N, along with previous generation Scorpio and Safari.

In terms of construction, large and independent staggered tread blocks in Pinza HT are designed to deliver better cornering stability with improved noise. Generous pass-through notches, dense sipes and large circumferential grooves help evacuate water and improve hydroplaning along with better grip on slippery or wet road conditions. A special tread compound is applied for all-season performance.

On the other hand, the Vredestein Ultrac Vorti i range has been expanded for luxury SUVs with the introduction of 21 and 22 inches. These ultra ultra-high performance (UUHP) tyres are the first kind to be manufactured in India. The Ultrac Vorti i can be fitted into Mercedes-Benz GLS, G Wagon, Lamborghini Urus, Porshe Macan, and Range Rover Sports among others. Officials said the Vredestein Ultrac Vorti i has been developed for powerful cars, and provide high levels of steering precision and grip for a thrilling drive experience at high speeds with utmost safety.

Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales and Service, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “With the ‘YOLO' generation driving the growth in the premium and luxury SUV segment in India, this is the right time for us to expand the Vredestein range catering to these segments. The designer and ultra-high performance tyres from Vredestein will accentuate the vehicle's appearance, which is considered as an extension of the lifestyle of the young professionals.”

